Inspection and Verification Scheduled for Fuel Dispensing Pumps



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Industry and Business Ecosystem Division (IBE), through the Weights and Measures Unit under the Ministry of Finance and Economy, has announced an upcoming verification of accuracy readings on fuel dispensing pumps at several fuel stations. To ensure safety and well-being during the inspection and verification, the affected fuel stations will temporarily close from 9:00 AM until the process is completed, with the entire procedure expected to last around two hours.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the schedule for the inspections is as follows: On Tuesday, 4th February 2025, the verification will take place at Syarikat Stesen Minyak Koperasi Perniagaan dan Perusahaan Melayu Berhad. The following day, Wednesday, 5th February 2025, the inspection will occur at Syarikat Stesen Minyak Ikatan in Teluk Mewah. On Thursday, 6th February 2025, Syarikat Stesen Minyak Bebatik will undergo inspection. The process will continue on Saturday, 8th February 2025, at Syarikat Stesen Minyak Masjory,

and conclude on Monday, 10th February 2025, at Syarikat Stesen Minyak Mabohai.

For further information, individuals are encouraged to contact 233 4092 or email ‘[email protected]’.