Impersonating and Misusing BDCD Logo



?Brunei Darussalam Central Bank, BDCB has received information about a Telegram account impersonating BDCB and misusing its logo to give loans to the public. In its statement, BDCB reiterated that it never ask for funds nor does it lend money to the public.

The public is advised to be wary of fraudulent entities that misuse BDCB’s name and logo to deceive their victims. The use of BDCB’s name, symbol, design or representation identical without its written permission or the use of a name, symbol, design or representation identical to or resembles BDCB with the intention of deceiving or to cause confusion, is committing an offence, which carries a penalty of a fine not exceeding $20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 7 years, or both.

Members of the public who wish to obtain loans or financing are advised to only deal with licensed banks and financial institutions. The list of financial institutions licensed by BDCB as well as the BDCB Alert List can be obtained at the website, ‘bdcb.gov.bn’. The public are a

dvised to lodge a report immediately to the Royal Brunei Police Force if they fall victim to such illegal practices.

The public may also inform BDCB of any individuals or entities offering unlicensed moneylending services by contacting 838 0007 or email, ‘fci@bdcb.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei