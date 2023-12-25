Iloilo Steps Up Anti-Drug Efforts with Sniffing Dogs Acquisition

Iloilo City, Philippines - The Iloilo provincial and city governments are enhancing their anti-drug campaign by purchasing sniffing dogs. Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. stated that while securing the province's long shorelines is challenging, the focus will be on maximizing port security. He has inquired with the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) about adding more sniffing dogs to the force. The Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) met recently to discuss clearing the remaining 18 barangays of illegal drugs.

According to Philippines News Agency, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas has instructed the local police to intensify the campaign, especially in anticipation of the Dinagyang Festival. The city plans to procure Jack Russel dogs, to be trained by the Philippine Coast Guard for drug-sniffing. The city government will also reimburse funds used for buy-bust operations. Notably, recent drug hauls in Iloilo City and Iloilo province have been significant, with connections between suspects in both areas.