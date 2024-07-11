Iloilo Province’s Hog Industry Shows Signs of Recovery Post-ASF Crisis

Iloilo - Iloilo's hog industry is on the mend after suffering severe impacts from the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak, with significant improvements in swine-raising noted by the Provincial Veterinarian's Office (PVO). At a Wednesday press conference, PVO Chief Dr. Darel Tabuada detailed the encouraging trends of recovery and proactive measures being implemented to safeguard the local swine population.

According to Philippines News Agency, the sufficiency level for hog-raising in the province has climbed to 71.6 percent, a significant rebound from a low of 36.37 percent during the peak of the ASF outbreak. "We have 15 municipalities upgraded from red to pink; we have 13 municipalities in the red zone. In terms of inventory, it is gradually increasing in the province," he noted. As of July 10, the swine inventory has risen to 106,420 heads, indicating a steady path toward full recovery.

The PVO is also taking steps to enhance biosecurity at local farms, particularly at the backyard level, to combat the persistent threat of ASF. Dr. Tabuada emphasized the resilience of the ASF virus, which can survive up to 1,000 days in frozen meat. "We wanted to strengthen farm bio-security at the backyard level. We have to adjust and accept the fact that ASF is just around, so we have to protect our farms," he stated.

In addition to recovery efforts, the PVO is processing documentation for 14 municipalities to begin sentinelling operations, targeting 836 farmer-beneficiaries across towns such as San Miguel, Barotac Viejo, and New Lucena, among others. Each participating farmer is slated to receive two piglets, with the province allocating over PHP10 million to support this initiative.

Dr. Tabuada remains optimistic about reaching a 100 percent sufficiency level in swine production if the positive trends continue. He highlighted the need for continued vigilance and adherence to stringent biosecurity measures to ensure the long-term sustainability and health of the hog industry in Iloilo.