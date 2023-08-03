ICCO Ranking: Pomilio Blumm – World’s Top Communication Company in Growth Rate

Franco Pomilio

The annual report by the International Communications Consultancy Organisation crowns the agency in the revenue bracket that exceeds 30 million dollars.

According to the annual International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) ranking, Pomilio Blumm has emerged as the world’s premier communication company for growth rate*. The institutional communication agency leads the list compiled by the ICCO, which comprises 40 associations representing 82 countries worldwide and over 3,000 public relations firms. According to PRovoke, the specialised website that published ICCO’s data, Pomilio Blumm achieved these results by successfully securing international contracts, resulting in extremely positive financial outcomes. The company has thus proven its growth on an international scale. The Financial Times, one of the most authoritative financial newspapers in the world, had previously included the Italian communication agency in its ranking of the best companies in Europe.

‘’We have achieved growth figures similar to start-ups, despite being a ‘historic’ company with a long-standing presence in the market. That’s why we believe it is essential to continue investing in research and innovation to anticipate future communication trends’’, explains Franco Pomilio, President of Pomilio Blumm.

Specifically, the agency recorded a revenue increase of 65% over 2021, with improved company performance (notably increased EBITDA and capitalisation index). Operating profit more than tripled compared to 2021, with further development in the international and non-European markets. Pomilio Blumm already operates with 25 contracts currently in its portfolio, spanning from Latin America to Africa, from the Balkan-Caucasian region to the East, especially in the Indian subcontinent.

As stated by the Financial Times in its FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies list, with 125 active contracts, Pomilio Blumm is the sixth largest company in terms of revenue in 2021, considering the ‘enlarged’ advertising sector at the European level (including the U.K.) with an absolute growth rate of 161 percent and a compound annual growth rate of 37.7 percent.

On top of that, the company’s educational model, which already created a profiled multidisciplinary network offering high-level training in communication, has found new momentum in the upcoming debut of the Summer School in elective partnership with Maastricht University. The course will be held shortly during this month, at the strategic premises of the Maastricht University’s campus in Brussels and will involve Kai Jonas, president of the European Association of Social Psychology and professor at Maastricht University, Beatriz Ríos reporter and journalist at The Washington Post, and high-level experts.

*Fastest-growing larger PR firms with revenues exceeding $30 million.

