HashKey Global Launches ETH and USDT Deposit and Withdrawal Services on Ethereum and Arbitrum Networks

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HashKey Global has announced the completion of its integration of Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) on the Arbitrum network, officially opening deposit and withdrawal services. This marks the first time HashKey Global is supporting multi-chain network transactions, with plans to support additional networks in the future to further meet the diverse needs of its users.

Starting today, users can conveniently deposit and withdraw ETH and USDT between the Ethereum and Arbitrum networks via the HashKey Global platform.

For more details please visit: global.hashkey.com

Disclaimer: https://group.hashkey.com/en/disclaimer-global

