Haj Package Payment Dates Announced for 2025 Season



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that payments for the 2025 haj season will commence on January 2, 2025, and close on January 18, 2025. Pilgrims selected for the upcoming haj are required to complete their payments to their chosen haj operators within this timeframe to facilitate seamless management of the pilgrimage.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Haj Management Department emphasized the importance of adhering to the payment schedule to ensure smooth operations for the 2025 haj season. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a press release urging all selected pilgrims to comply with the payment deadlines to avoid any disruptions in their haj arrangements.

The haj package payment process is a critical component of the overall haj management, as it allows for the proper allocation and preparation of resources necessary for the pilgrimage. The Ministry’s directive aims to ensure that all logistical aspects are in place well ahead of the pilgrimage, thereby

enhancing the experience for all participants.