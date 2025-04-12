General

Gulintangan Participants’ Strong Commitment Enliven the Celebration

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: The Gulingtangan Group of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School further enlivened the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Hari Raya ‘Idil Fitri Celebration.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the strong commitment of the participants brightened the atmosphere of the celebration. They comprised students aged 8 to 11 and they started training since last month to give their best performance.

