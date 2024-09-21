Gov’t won’t divulge PH ship location in WPS as part of security



Manila: The Philippines will not disclose the exact location of the vessel that replaced BRP Teresa Magbanua in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal as part of its ‘operation adjustment’ in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), National Maritime Council spokesperson Alexander Lopez said on Saturday.

During the Saturday News Forum in Quezon, Lopez said the government has already learned its lesson, following the China Coast Guard’s continued attacks against Philippine vessels in the WPS.

‘Mas maganda nga ‘yung nanghuhula sila (China) kung nasaan, kasi pag alam nila kung nasaan, doon sila pupunta. Parang magnet iyan. So, that is our approach, na as much as possible na hindi natin i-reveal kung nasaan sila (It’s better for them to guess where the ship is. because if they know where it is, they will go there. It’s like a magnet. So, that is our approach. We will not reveal where it is, as much as possible),’ Lopez said.

‘So, again, as part of operational security, itong mga detalye na ito (these details) are kept to our chest as m

uch as possible. Kasi (Because) otherwise, kung ikaw ang kalaban, malalaman mo, oh eto pala, so makaka-diskarte ka. So, mas magandang hindi nila alam kung papaano didiskartehan (if you are the enemy, and you will know where we are, so you can strategize. So, it’s better that they don’t know),’ he added.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año on Friday said the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed a ship to Escoda Shoal, following the departure of its largest vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua.

Año said the PCG vessel is now sheltering at an undisclosed location due to bad weather.

Lopez refused to say whether the new ship is anchored or patrolling the area.

‘Ang pinaka-importante doon, nako-cover natin ‘yung napakalawak na karagatan (The most important thing here is we are able to cover the vast sea expanse), not only Sabina Shaoal, Escoda Shoal, Ayungin. Basically, we’re covering the whole West Philippine Sea to ensure that no other illegal activities have taken place,’ he said.

Lopez said ‘a combination o

f assets’ of the PCG and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have been deployed to the WPS, adding that their mission is to conduct maritime patrol, get information, and detect or document China’s illegal activities in Philippine waters.

PH in control sans allies’ help

Amid mounting calls to seek allies’ help to defend the WPS, Lopez assured the public that the Philippine government is still in control of the situation and does not need any assistance yet from foreign powers.

‘When push comes to shove and worse comes to worst, maybe now it will be an executive decision, whether tanggapin nila ‘yung alok na ‘yun o tayo na mismo ang hihingi ng tulong na ganoon. So, again, isang opsyon ‘yun (whether they accept that offer or we ourselves will ask for that kind of help. So, again, that’s an option),’ Lopez said.

‘But sabi nga natin, ang posisyon ng gobyerno, hangga’t kaya natin, tayo na muna, Pilipino ang gagawa (As we keep saying, the government’s position is as long as we can, Filipinos we will do it first)

,’ he added.

Meanwhile, Lopez said the acquisition of additional naval and coast guard vessels is ‘in the pipeline.’

He reiterated that the government is considering the proposal to lease ships from other countries to heighten the Philippines’ presence in the WPS.

Lopez said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is studying other options to defend the WPS, including the possible filing of a resolution with the United Nations General Assembly and another arbitration case against China.

He said there is no timeline for the DFA to come up with recommendations to address the maritime disputes with China.

‘Pag-aaralan nila ang option na ito, titingnan nila kung papaano gagawin, ano ‘yung mga dapat nilang ilagay doon sa case na ‘yun, and then ipi-present ito sa (They are studying this option, how to do it, what they should put in that case, and then present it to the) National Maritime Council,’ Lopez said.

‘Ibigay na natin sa Department Foreign Affairs kung ano ang nararapat, karapat-dapat na pamamaraan pa

ra isulong natin ang interes ng bayan laban sa Tsina (Let’s leave it to the DFA what is the most appropriate way to protect the country’s interest from China).’

Source: Philippines News Agency