Food Delivery Company Grubhub to Cut 500 Jobs



New York: Grubhub CEO Howard Migdal announced on Friday that the food delivery company plans to cut approximately 500 jobs. This decision comes as the company aims to align its operations with Wonder following its recent acquisition. The acquisition was finalized last month, marking a significant shift in Grubhub’s business strategy.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Grubhub was acquired last year by Wonder, a food delivery startup headed by former Walmart executive Marc Lore. As of 2024, Grubhub employed over 2,200 full-time staff members. The upcoming layoffs will affect more than 20% of the company’s total workforce, signaling a substantial reduction in personnel as the company restructures.

