Floship Selected to Join HKSTP Elite Programme, Affirming Innovativeness & Growth Potential

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Floship, a leading global circular supply chain solutions provider, is delighted to announce its selection to join the prestigious Hong Kong Science and Technology Park’s (HKSTP) Elite Programme. This recognition further solidifies Floship’s position as a frontrunner in the supply chain software industry, with the potential to become the leading company worldwide.

Being named to the Elite Programme is a significant milestone for Floship, as it joins an exclusive portfolio of the most innovative companies in Hong Kong. This achievement follows a series of remarkable developments for the fast-growing tech company over the past year. These include a strategic commercial partnership with logistics giant FedEx , a groundbreaking collaboration with US-based tech firm Zonos , and the esteemed recognition of being named to The Leading 100 List .

Expressing his excitement, Joshua Tsui, CEO of Floship, stated, “Being selected to join the HKSTP Elite Programme is a tremendous privilege and adds to what has already been a momentous year in our growth. We’re thrilled to be among the most forward-thinking and innovative businesses in Hong Kong as a leading LogTech company. Floship’s vision is to create the most comprehensive integrated logistics software on the market, and receiving this support from the Elite Programme and HKSTP reinforces our aspiration to become the go-to software for supply chain management worldwide.”

The HKSTP Elite Programme is an exclusive 3-year milestone-based funding initiative that offers assistance to technology enterprises demonstrating strong growth potential to expand their business beyond Hong Kong, with the ultimate objective of becoming a unicorn. As an Elite Programme company, Floship will gain access to HKSTP’s world-class equipment, software and lab facilities, in addition to receiving expert guidance, support, and funding.

To showcase its innovative technology, Floship participated in the HKSTP Openhouse event, Hong Kong’s largest platform for technology and innovation, on 7 November. At this event, Floship had the chance to present its cutting-edge solutions to over 100 business leaders and investors. In addition, Floship will present its circular logistics solutions as part of HKSTP’s connective Digital Membership Program under the Mobility & Logistics Solutions Catalogue.

