Fair weather, some rains over PH Friday

Many areas in the country will continue to experience rains while a huge portion will also continue to experience warm weather with isolated rain showers, the weather bureau said Friday.

The southwest monsoon will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Western and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Palawan and Southern Leyte.

These areas could experience flooding and landslides due to moderate to heavy rains, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

"The rest of the country will have warm weather with isolated rain showers," PAGASA forecaster Benison Estareja said in the agency's 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

Temperatures could rise to 36°C in Tuguegarao; 34°C in Laoag; 32°C in Manila and Legazpi; 32°C in Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro; and 31°C in Tacloban, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga.

Meanwhile, Estareja said cloud clusters monitored east of Northern Luzon, east of Mindanao and the West Philippine Sea are not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next few days.

"The trough of (an) LPA (low-pressure area) somewhere in Japan will cause rains over extreme Northern Luzon," he said, adding that this could cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Batanes.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency