A local man was charged at the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate's Court for two offences under Section 152(b), Excise Order 2006 and Section Section 146(1)(d), Excise Order 2006.

For the first offence, possessing 135 cartons of cigarettes of various brands, 42-year-old, Jasman Bin Aman was fined $1,500 or one month imprisonment in default. For the second offence, possessing 21 cans of alcoholic drinks of various brands, the defendant was fined $126,000 or 21 months imprisonment in default. All contraband were seized to be destroyed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei