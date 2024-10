Emergency repair works of an inlet pipe for the Tungku Dua tank is being carried out.

STKRJ Tungku Dua, Pengiran Muda Abdul Malik Mosque, parts of Jalan Katok, Kampung Tungku and surrounding areas may experience water disruption or low water pressure, especially areas of higher ground.

For water tanker requests, contact Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei