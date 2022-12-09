EIC-Tivities Programme

​In conjunction with the third term school holiday, the Ministry of Education through Entrepreneurship Innovation Centre, EIC will organise EIC-Tivities.

With the theme ‘Entrepreneurship and Innovation Awareness’, ten activities will be provided online. It is open to for primary, secondary, colleges, sixth form centres and higher institutions’ students nationwide starting from 12th to 24th December.

For more information and further enquiries, visit the Ministry of Education website at ‘www.moe.gov.bn’ OR EIC’s Instagram ‘@eic_moe’ OR e-mail, ‘eic@moe.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei