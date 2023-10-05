Duck Creek Technologies Earns Top 50 Solution Provider Status and Top 100 Fast Track FinTech in IDC’s 2023 FinTech Rankings

Recognition comes alongside ecosystem partners and global technology leaders who support global insurance businesses

BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announces its recognition as a 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 50 solution provider and a Top 100 Fast Track FinTech. This is the second year in a row Duck Creek has been named on the prestigious list with other global technology leaders, demonstrating its noticeable, continued growth and strong market traction.

The IDC FinTech Rankings select the global technology leaders based on prior calendar year revenue results. Those included in this year’s rankings are critical to the modernization and digital transformation of the financial services industry, and Duck Creek is proud to be named along with ecosystem partners, such as Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, CoreLogic, DocuSign, Eviden, Experian, EY, Hexaware, HCLTech, IBM, LTIMindtree, Microsoft, NTT DATA, Smart Communications, TransUnion and Wipro. Duck Creek achieved year-over-year growth by focusing on customer success and its partner ecosystem approach, affirming that it “takes a village” to support the most sophisticated insurers worldwide with market-leading technology solutions.

“The deep trust from our global customers and partners paired with our world-class technology and our award-winning culture has enabled Duck Creek to achieve historical growth while adapting to a dynamic macro climate and evolving insurance industry trends,” said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “Our inclusion on the 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings reinforces our passion for enabling the success of our customers and the differentiated value we bring to the insurance industry as a globally trusted modern P&C SaaS brand.”

“IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for twenty years and has expanded the program to now include the top 150 solutions providers to ensure we get the most accurate representation of the largest FinTech’s in the world,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. “The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer’s financial journey.”

