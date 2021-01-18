​The ‘Persatuan Basmi Dadah’ or BASMIDA held a Drug Abuse Prevention Educational Programme yesterday morning. Held at BASMIDA building in Kampung Anggerek Desa in conjunction with the Day of Action 2020, the programme aimed to raise the community’s awareness especially the youth and parents on the dangers of drugs.

In attendance was Datin Hajah Masni binti Haji Mohammad Ali, President of BASMIDA. The programme was filled with special talks on drug abuse prevention. Also present were Dayang Hajah Linda Aini binti Abdullah and Dayang Hajah Shimah binti Haji Mohammad Yusof, the Programme’s Co-Chairpersons.

Source: Radio Television Brunei