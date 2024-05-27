DOST Introduces Livelihood Technologies to Women in Laurel, Batangas

Laurel, Batangas — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Calabarzon is implementing a new program aimed at reducing unemployment among women in Laurel town by introducing them to innovative livelihood technologies.

According to Philippines News Agency, a senior research specialist and project coordinator at the Batangas Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO), the initiative was launched following a recent census that highlighted limited economic opportunities for women in the Barangays of Bugaan East and As-is. The PSTO's livelihood intervention program provides training in tilapia (Oreochromis niloticus) and meat processing technologies, aiming to enhance the economic participation of housewives in these areas.

Hernandez noted that the program is part of the DOST's Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) initiative, which focuses on fostering economic enterprise and development in targeted communities. The first phase of the project involves transferring skills and knowledge necessary for processing tapa, tocino, and tilapia nuggets, enabling participants to start their own ventures.

Training is conducted by experts from Batangas State University (BSU), who educate the initial group of 40 women on product formulation, processing standards, and packaging techniques. This comprehensive approach ensures participants are well-prepared to manage production processes effectively.

The project, a collaboration between the DOST and the local government of Laurel, seeks not only to provide immediate employment solutions but also to establish sustainable business opportunities for women in the community. Hernandez highlighted the importance of maintaining high quality standards and proper handling procedures to ensure the safety and satisfaction of consumers.