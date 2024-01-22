DOLE and NGOs Equip Former NPA Rebels for New Ventures in Calamba

CALAMBA: In a significant move towards rehabilitation, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), along with various non-governmental organizations, has provided livelihood equipment to six former members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Calamba. This initiative, reported on Monday by Victoria Natanauan, the supervising labor and employment officer at DOLE-Rizal, is part of a broader effort to reintegrate these individuals into society as productive citizens.

According to Philippines News Agency, the beneficiaries, hailing from Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City, received equipment for establishing small businesses such as welding shops, car wash stations, and coffee shops. This provision is intended to facilitate their transition by engaging them in income-generating activities. Good Neighbors International Philippines, a developmental and humanitarian organization, has collaborated with DOLE in this project.

Additionally, a former NPA rebel from Rizal province was provided with a sack of rice, groceries, and a cash gift by two other civil society organizations - the Advisory Council and Sinag Elite Lady Eagles Club. These groups have been actively involved in efforts to address and resolve the insurgency issues in the country. The Philippine National Police's 404th A Maneuver Company (AMC) of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4A aided in the distribution of these livelihood packages at an undisclosed location in Barangay San Jose.

The turnover ceremony was a moment of gratitude for the former rebels, who expressed their appreciation to the government and the civil society groups for providing them with opportunities to start afresh.