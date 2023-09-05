DOH warns public anew about dangers of leptospirosis

Students and employees wading through floodwaters should protect themselves against fatal leptospirosis, a rare bacterial infection spread through animal urine especially rats, as cases and deaths increase. Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Enrique Tayag said walking in flooded areas should be done at the shortest possible time. "Mas matagal, mas magiging panganib sa inyo (The longer [you stay in floodwaters], you will be in greater danger)," he said in a media forum Tuesday. The DOH reported 233 deaths due to leptospirosis from Jan. 1 to July 22 this year, which is higher than the 201 fatalities logged last year for the same period. Leptospirosis cases also went up to 2,168, a 52-percent increase from the 1,423 cases during the same period in 2022. "Sa aming datos, tumataas na po iyan, huwag niyo ibalewala po iyan dahil ang leptospirosis ay nakamamatay po (In our data, that's increasing. Do not ignore that because leptospirosis is fatal)," Tayag said. Symptoms include high fever, body pains, extreme pain at the back of the legs, yellowing of eyes and skin, and tea-like urine. "Hindi magandang senyales po na paunti-unti nalang ang ihi niyo dahil iyan po ay hudyat na kailangan na kayong dalhin sa ospital para mabigyan kayo ng dialysis o mas matapang na antibiotics (Urinating in small amounts is not a good sign because this signals the need for dialysis or stronger antibiotics)," he said. If wading in flood cannot be avoided, the DOH advises everyone to wear boots, cover open wounds with plaster, and keep flood water from entering eyes, ears, and mouth to avoid bacterial infection. They are also advised to take a bath immediately and take oral prophylaxis as soon as possible. Evacuees from flooded areas are encouraged to get free doxycycline from health centers even before they experience any symptoms. "Dun sa rescue and relief teams, kumpara sa iba na minsanan lang ang pag-inom, iyan po ay hindi bakuna, hindi garantiya na hindi po kayo magkakaroon ng leptospirosis, kaya babantayan ninyo ang sintomas (For the rescue and relief teams, compared to those who take it [doxycycline] once, it is not a vaccine, it doesn't guarantee that you won't have leptospirosis, so monitor yourself for symptoms)," he said. Doxycycline must not be taken by those who are pregnant and children under eight years old

Source: Philippines News Agency