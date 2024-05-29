DOH-Bicol Intensifies Efforts to Promote Healthy Work Environments Across Sectors

BICOL — The Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Bicol (DOH-CHD-5) is stepping up efforts to foster healthy workplaces in both the private and public sectors throughout the region. This initiative was highlighted during a recent convention aimed at implementing the Healthy Workplaces Program.

According to Philippines News Agency, a DOH-Bicol medical officer, the convention provided essential information on combating common health issues prevalent in workplaces, such as musculoskeletal disorders, hypertension, and mental health problems. Dr. Mancilla emphasized the importance of creating supportive environments that enhance employee health and well-being in all sectors.

During the event, experts discussed disease prevention and management strategies tailored to workplace settings, aiming to equip attendees with knowledge to improve health conditions back in their respective offices and local government units (LGUs). Mancilla also mentioned that the DOH is ready to assist LGUs and private entities in organizing similar events by providing expert speakers.

Furthermore, Dr. Mancilla highlighted the necessity for workplaces to implement proactive health programs and policies that facilitate access to medical services and emphasize disease prevention and awareness among employees. The DOH also supports ongoing training for occupational safety and health officers and conducts educational campaigns targeting both government agencies and private stakeholders.