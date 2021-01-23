​The Association of Disabled Children, KACA is now 35 years old. In this regard, the association held a Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony at the KACA Centre in Kampung Kiulap yesterday afternoon.

Present was Dato Paduka Haji Zainal bin Haji Momin, The President of KACA. This year, various activities will be held to celebrate the anniversary of KACA including the Essay Writing Contest for Primary School; Story-Telling Contest for KACA Children and Colouring and Drawing Contest at the National and ASEAN Levels.

Source: Radio Television Brunei