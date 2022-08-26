Disaster Risk Management Programme Closing Ceremony

The School-Based Disaster Risk Management, SBDRM Programme that was organised by the National Disaster Management Centre, NDMC concluded on 25th August, with a certificate presentation ceremony at Tanjong Maya Secondary School, Tutong District.

Certificates were presented by Dayang Nor Hamidah binti Haji Hamidon, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Security and Welfare at the Ministry of Home Affairs. Also present, Retired Colonel Muhd Harrith Rashidi bin Haji Muhd Jamin, Director of NDMC. The 2-day programme was organised in collaboration with the Department of Schools, Ministry of Education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei