Berakas: In an effort to promote a culture of reading and build a knowledgeable society, the Language and Literature Bureau, DBP, through the Publishing and Marketing Division, is once again organising the DBP Mega Book Discount in conjunction with World Book Day Celebration 2026. The Launching Ceremony took place at Balai Sarmayuda, Language and Literature Bureau in Berakas, 2nd May morning.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was officiated by Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture at Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The DBP Mega Book Discount offers discounts of up to 80 percent on more than 800 books, magazines, and journals. Held over three days, the DBP Mega Book Discount is open to the public from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon.