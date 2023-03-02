The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB through the Faculty of Usuluddin and the Jawi Studies and Kitab Thurath Research Centre held a Da’wah programme through Tadabbur or in-depth understanding of Al-Qur’an, Al-Hadith and Kitab Turath. The programme was held at Zainab Mosque in Kampung Lumut.

The programme among other matters aimed to give exposure and further disseminate the practise of tadabbur Al-Qur’an, Al-Hadith and Kitab Turath studies among the community. Doctor Mikdar Rusdi in his speech among other matters touched on the Isra’ Mi’raj event which showed the greatness of Allah SWT. A similar programme was also held at Kampung Sungai Liang Mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei