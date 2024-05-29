Davao Region Farmers Receive P72 Million in Hybrid Rice Seed Vouchers

Davao City—The Department of Agriculture in the Davao Region (DA-11) has distributed PHP72.9 million worth of hybrid rice seed discount vouchers to 10,805 local farmers, as part of an initiative to boost agricultural productivity and support rice farmers.

According to Philippines News Agency, the funds have been allocated to cover 16,056 hectares of rice lands under the National Rice Program (NRP) for Fiscal Year 2024. Each farmer received PHP5,000 in discount vouchers per hectare, which can be used to purchase hybrid rice seeds from accredited merchants in their respective areas. Gonzaga noted that the use of hybrid seeds is crucial for increasing rice yield.

The initiative aims to mitigate the impact of falling palay farm gate prices, which have declined since the adoption of the Rice Tarrification Law. Eligibility for the discount vouchers is limited to farmer-beneficiaries listed in the Registry System for the Basic Sectors in Agriculture and those encoded in the Farmers and Fisherfolk Registry System.

Additionally, rice farmers owning no more than two hectares also received PHP5,000 in cash assistance through the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund's Rice Farmers' Financial Assistance program.