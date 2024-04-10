Davao del Norte Provides PHP5.4 Million in Aid to Muslim Communities

DAVAO DEL NORTE — The Muslim communities in Davao del Norte were the recipients of over PHP5.4 million in financial assistance on Tuesday, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to support individuals in crisis through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

According to Philippines News Agency, approximately 2,710 beneficiaries from four towns within the province each received PHP2,000 under the AICS initiative. The distribution included 788 beneficiaries from the towns of Asuncion, Kapalong, and San Isidro, in addition to 1,922 beneficiaries from Tagum City (Batch 2). This follows a previous disbursement on April 5, where around 1,503 beneficiaries in Tagum City (Batch 1) availed themselves of the same financial aid.

Vice Governor Uy expressed gratitude towards several key figures for their support in making the assistance possible, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). "Thank you so much to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for making the assistance possible," Uy remarked.

The AICS program, implemented by the DSWD, aims to aid the recovery of individuals and families facing unexpected crises, such as illness, death in the family, and other challenging circumstances, by providing timely financial assistance.