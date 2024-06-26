Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

Medical

Davao City Enhances Anti-Dengue Efforts During National Awareness Month

Byadmin

Jun 25, 2024

DAVAO CITY — As National Dengue Awareness Month unfolds, Davao City's Health Office (CHO) is intensifying its efforts to combat dengue fever by empowering local barangays to take proactive measures against mosquito-borne diseases.

According to Philippines News Agency, community involvement and maintaining cleanliness are critical in the fight against dengue. Despite a 27 percent reduction in dengue cases from January to June this year compared to last year, Rubio emphasized the importance of sustained community vigilance, especially during the rainy season, to prevent potential outbreaks.

This past weekend, approximately 300 residents from 34 barangays, all members of their respective Mosquito-Borne Diseases Task Forces (MBDTF), participated in a widespread community information session. "The involvement of various stakeholders including local and national health, research institutions, and academic bodies, which presented relevant studies, enhances our collective response to this public health challenge," said Rubio.

Highlighting local success, the MBDTF from Barangay Buhangin Proper showcased its effective strategies and achievements in dengue prevention to other community members. Rubio noted that establishing such task forces in each barangay is essential to curb the spread of the disease effectively.

Marites Jandug, a leader from Barangay Buhangin Proper, shared insights from the anti-dengue seminars and lectures provided by the CHO. "We are continuously urging residents to keep their environments clean and participate in regular cleanup drives to eliminate mosquito breeding sites," she said.

By admin

Related Post

Medical

Malacañang to Host Fourth ‘Konsyerto sa Palasyo’ Honoring Filipino Healthcare Workers

Jun 25, 2024 admin
Medical

South Korean Doctors Condition Walkout on Government Acceptance of Demands

Jun 16, 2024 admin
Medical

Ilocos Norte Bolsters Healthcare with Infrastructure and Staff Enhancements

Jun 7, 2024 admin

You missed

General

DOLE Recognizes Top Public Employment Service Offices in Central Visayas

June 25, 2024 admin
General

Philippines Bans Seafarers from Boarding Vessels Attacked by Houthi Rebels in Red Sea

June 25, 2024 admin
General

DOLE Announces Aid and Recovery Strategy for Mt. Kanlaon Eruption Victims in Negros Oriental

June 25, 2024 admin
General

Western Visayas Free of POGO Hubs, Police Confirm

June 25, 2024 admin