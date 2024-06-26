Davao City Enhances Anti-Dengue Efforts During National Awareness Month

DAVAO CITY — As National Dengue Awareness Month unfolds, Davao City's Health Office (CHO) is intensifying its efforts to combat dengue fever by empowering local barangays to take proactive measures against mosquito-borne diseases.

According to Philippines News Agency, community involvement and maintaining cleanliness are critical in the fight against dengue. Despite a 27 percent reduction in dengue cases from January to June this year compared to last year, Rubio emphasized the importance of sustained community vigilance, especially during the rainy season, to prevent potential outbreaks.

This past weekend, approximately 300 residents from 34 barangays, all members of their respective Mosquito-Borne Diseases Task Forces (MBDTF), participated in a widespread community information session. "The involvement of various stakeholders including local and national health, research institutions, and academic bodies, which presented relevant studies, enhances our collective response to this public health challenge," said Rubio.

Highlighting local success, the MBDTF from Barangay Buhangin Proper showcased its effective strategies and achievements in dengue prevention to other community members. Rubio noted that establishing such task forces in each barangay is essential to curb the spread of the disease effectively.

Marites Jandug, a leader from Barangay Buhangin Proper, shared insights from the anti-dengue seminars and lectures provided by the CHO. "We are continuously urging residents to keep their environments clean and participate in regular cleanup drives to eliminate mosquito breeding sites," she said.