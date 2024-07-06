Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

General

Czech Republic Advances to Semifinals in Volleyball Challenger Cup After Dominating Argentina

Byadmin

Jul 5, 2024

NINOY AQUINO STADIUM — The Czech Republic volleyball team decisively defeated Argentina in straight sets, 25-15, 25-22, 25-16, on Friday, securing a spot in the semifinals of the FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup.

According to Philippines News Agency, the victory was particularly significant due to the high stakes of the match, where a loss would have meant elimination from the tournament. Mljenkova, who contributed significantly with 13 kills and a block, emphasized the importance of the win in their journey towards the Volleyball Nations League. Gabriela Orvosova also played a key role in the victory with her 10 attacks and two blocks.

The Czech team, previously winners of the silver medal at the European Golden League, demonstrated a strong offensive game with a total of 42 attacks and capitalized on 24 scoring opportunities from Argentina's errors. Their next match is set against the winner of the game between host Alas Pilipinas and the Vietnamese team, the current Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenge Cup champions.

Helena Havelkova added 10 points to the Czechs' tally, including two blocks and an ace, reinforcing the team's robust defense and service game. On the Argentinian side, middle blocker Lucia Herrera led her team with seven attacks and three blocks, while Elina Maria Rodriguez and Bianca Cugno also contributed to the scoreboard.

The Challenger Cup, hosted by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation and its president, Ramon 'Tats' Suzara, not only promotes competitive volleyball but also serves as a qualifier for next year's prestigious Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

By admin

Related Post

General

Comelec Tests New Voting Technologies in Tawi-Tawi Ahead of 2025 Midterm Elections

Jul 5, 2024 admin
General

Solicitor General Seeks Cancellation of Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s Birth Certificate

Jul 5, 2024 admin
General

DBM Allocates P27 Billion for Health Workers’ Emergency Allowance

Jul 5, 2024 admin

You missed

General

Comelec Tests New Voting Technologies in Tawi-Tawi Ahead of 2025 Midterm Elections

July 5, 2024 admin
General

Philippine Department of Agriculture to Roll Out ASF Vaccine Pending FDA Approval

July 5, 2024 admin
General

Metro Manila Subway Project to Accelerate with Six Tunnel Boring Machines by Year-End

July 5, 2024 admin
General

Philippine House to Investigate Criminal Activities Associated with Illegal POGOs

July 5, 2024 admin