Currimao Receives New Sea Ambulance to Boost Coastal Medical Response

Currimao - The Department of Health (DOH) has provided a new sea ambulance to enhance medical services for the coastal residents of Currimao town and its neighboring areas in the second district of Ilocos Norte. The handover ceremony took place on Friday at the Port of Currimao.

According to Philippines News Agency, the sea ambulance, costing approximately PHP4,998,750, was funded through the Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP) under the universal health care program. The program aims to improve access to medical care for all Filipinos, focusing on vulnerable populations by enhancing health facilities and medical transport. Sydiongco emphasized the significance of the event, stating it represented a deep commitment to ensuring timely and effective healthcare services.

Currimao Mayor Edward Quilala acknowledged the contributions of Senator Sonny Angara and Ilocos Norte Representatives Ferdinand Alexander Marcos and Angelo Marcos Barba in securing the sea ambulance, which is equipped with complete accessories. Representative Barba noted Currimao's strategic location with an international seaport and its proximity to Batac city and other towns, which makes it ideal for receiving the sea ambulance that will also serve in disaster response efforts.