The encouraging response towards the importance of Sign Language as a communication medium, shows the acceptance of the country's communities of the Hearing Impaired or OKP. In contributing towards the country's religious development, the National Association for the Hearing Impaired has produced a video showing the correct way of performing ablution for the OKP.

The 42 minute video was produced by 3 members of the National Association for the Hearing Impaired. It is hoped to help the hearing impaired to better understand ablution procedures by including the use of Sign Language.

The video can be obtained for twenty dollars by contacting 7280568.

Source: Radio Television Brunei