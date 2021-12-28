Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that affected international travel, the cooperation between Brunei and China continued as both countries embarked into the new normal, with activities organised via online platforms. A virtual training programme was held in November last year for Brunei’s local tour guides as well as tourism professionals to further improve their Chinese language and communication skills.

According to the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, in further enhancing the existing bilateral cooperation through connectivity, Brunei Darussalam is also grateful for the support extended by the Government of The People’s Republic of China for the national carrier which has led to increased economic activities and opportunities in the areas of tourism, agriculture, construction, maritime and others. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong shared the matter during the virtual Closing Ceremony of the Brunei Darussalam and The People’s Republic of China Year of Tourism 2020 yesterday morning.

Earlier, His Excellency Hu Heping, Minister of Culture and Tourism, the People’s Republic of China in his remarks said over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral ties have developed rapidly and soundly, with steady progress made in practical cooperation in culture, tourism and other fields, as well as close communication and cooperation in regional and international affairs. The Brunei Darussalam and the People’s Republic of China Year of Tourism 2020 provided a unique platform to increase tourism cooperation through people-to-people exchanges, enhance bilateral cooperations, capacity building and furthering collaboration and partnership between both countries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei