Cordillera Health Officials Urge Immediate Medical Consultation for Dengue Symptoms

CORDILLERA – Amid a significant rise in dengue cases in the Cordillera Administrative Region, health officials are emphasizing the importance of prompt medical attention for those exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

According to Philippines news Agency, chief of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) at the Department of Health-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR), only 82 percent of individuals who experienced symptoms sought medical advice. This disclosure was made during the 'Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas' press briefing. The region recorded 3,922 dengue cases and four deaths from January to June this year, marking a 71-percent increase from the 2,287 cases reported during the same period last year.

The uptrend in dengue cases has been consistent across all provinces in the region over the last two weeks. Apayao saw a 167 percent increase, Benguet 109 percent, Baguio City 97 percent, Kalinga 86 percent, Ifugao 79 percent, Abra 56 percent, and Mountain Province 52 percent. Lonogan stressed the human and resource cost of these statistics, noting that severe cases often result from delayed medical consultations.

Of those who did seek medical attention, 42 percent required hospitalization due to the severity of their conditions—a situation that Lonogan suggests could be mitigated with earlier intervention. She highlighted the strain this places on healthcare facilities, particularly in terms of bed utilization, which could compromise care for other patients in critical need.

Lonogan also issued a call to action for community participation in environmental cleanliness to mitigate mosquito breeding sites. She appealed to the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local government units to foster community involvement in ongoing cleanliness efforts, stressing the year-round nature of dengue and the collective responsibility to maintain environmental hygiene. She warned that negligence in one household could pose a risk to entire neighborhoods.