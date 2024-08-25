Comelec’s Register Anywhere Program until Aug. 31 only

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Sunday reminded the public to take advantage of the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) set up in private establishments and government offices across the country until Aug. 31. In a social media post, the poll body said qualified Filipinos who would like to vote in the May 2025 polls may visit the nearest RAP site regardless of where they reside. The documents and captured data of the registrant will be transmitted by the recipient RAP team to the Office of the Election Officer of the district/city/municipality with jurisdiction over the applicant. All RAP sites also accept applications of deactivated voters due to failure to vote in the previous two elections; transfer of overseas voters back to the Philippines (post to local); of residents of the city/district where the RAP sites are located; and of senior citizens and persons with disability who are new registrants or will update their records. The deadline for nationwide voter registration is on Sept. 30. T hose who are eligible to register as voters must be 18 years and above, residing in the Philippines for at least one year, and residing in the area where he/she is looking to get registered for at least six months prior to election day. Source: Philippines News Agency

