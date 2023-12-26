Christmas Day Anti-Drug Operations Lead to the Arrest of 8, Seizure of PHP5 Million Worth of Shabu in BARMM

SINSUAT: In a significant anti-drug operation on Christmas Day, law enforcement agencies in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, and Marawi City arrested eight suspects and confiscated over PHP5 million worth of suspected shabu. Lt. Colonel Ismael Madin, police chief of Datu Odin Sinsuat, reported the arrest of two women, Nesrin Mamalinta Adas and Bai Almira Musa, following a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion Dalican. The operation, conducted at 7:30 p.m., resulted in the seizure of three large sachets of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, estimated at P1,020,000, along with marked money used in the operation.

According to Philippines News Agency, The suspects had been under surveillance for two weeks prior to their arrest and are currently detained at Datu Odin municipal police station. This operation followed another successful anti-drug campaign in Marawi City, where police arrested six individuals and seized over PHP4 million worth of shabu. Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police director for the Bangsamoro region, commended the Bangsamoro Police for their diligence and effectiveness in conducting these operations during the holiday season.