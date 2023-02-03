Chairmanship Handover Ceremony for ASEAN-BAC

ASEAN Business Advisory Council, ASEAN-BAC, Brunei Darussalam's council members attended the Chairmanship Handover Ceremony, 95th ASEAN BAC Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Among those attending the event was Haslina Taib, ASEAN BAC Brunei member and Chair of Digital Transformation Working Group. The theme for ASEAN BAC Chairmanship this year is 'ASEAN Centrality: Innovating Towards Greater Inclusivity.' Nearly 100 delegates participated in the event. During her presentation, Ms Haslina mentioned that the Digital Transformation Working Group will be organising a series of roundtables with regional experts and industry players. This will be to solicit recommendations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement. Brunei legacy project, AKREDI updates were also presented at the meeting. AKREDI will have three focus areas namely data wallet, digital services and shared ecosystem for trade flow harmonisation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei