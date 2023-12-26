Central Visayas Boosts Economic Growth with Over PHP130 Billion in Infrastructure Projects

CEBU CITY: Economic planners in Central Visayas have concentrated their efforts on developing airport, seaport, and connectivity projects valued at over PHP130 billion in 2023. The Regional Development Council (RDC)-Central Visayas' 3rd quarter report highlights these projects as pivotal for enhancing economic activities and employment in the region, home to over 8 million residents.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine government has prioritized transportation connectivity and airport development programs. Notable projects include the PHP4.5-billion expansion of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport and the development of the New Dumaguete Airport in Negros Oriental, funded with PHP17.05 billion from the Philippine government and Official Development Assistance.

The Cang-alwang Airport Development in Siquijor, with a total cost of PHP550 million, is expected to boost the local economy. In Cebu, significant developments include the Sta. Fe town airstrip on Bantayan Island and the Camotes Island Airport, with PHP265 million allocated for construction by the Department of Budget and Management. The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, a PHP16.3 billion project, is a major innovation in local transportation. Additionally, the DPWH is managing the construction of the nearly 60-kilometer Metro Cebu Expressway, with a total indicative cost of PHP94.07 billion, enhancing urban inter-modal transport. Another major undertaking is the PHP9.9 billion New Cebu International Container Port project, set to begin soon.