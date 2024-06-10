Cebu City Announces Venues for Upcoming Palarong Pambansa Multisport Event

CEBU CITY - Organizers of Palarong Pambansa have disclosed the venues for the multisport competition set to take place from July 6 to 17, focusing on both elementary and secondary student athletes. The events will span across various locations in Metro Cebu, with the capital city hosting 22 main sports and four special games.

According to Philippines News Agency, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia emphasized the collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors, as well as the participation of other local government units in offering their facilities. Garcia expressed a unified commitment to providing a memorable national sports experience for Filipino athletes.

The main sports events are assigned to specific venues throughout the city and neighboring areas. Archery will take place at the South Road Properties grounds, while Arnis will be held at the Mandaue Sports Complex. The Cebu City Sports Center is set to host athletics and secondary boys’ football, among other events. Badminton enthusiasts will gather at the MetroSports Center, and baseball will be played at Filinvest City di Mare.

Basketball will have multiple categories and venues: elementary boys 5×5 at Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City, and secondary boys and girls 5×5 at the University of San Carlos-Main and North campuses, respectively. The 3×3 basketball games will occur at the Cebu Eastern College Gym.

Other sports such as billiards, boxing, and chess will take place at Il Corso Mall, Cebu Coliseum, and the University of the Philippines-Lahug, respectively. Additional venues include Gmall of Cebu for dancesports, various locations for football and futsal, and multiple universities for gymnastics disciplines.

The special games will also feature athletics at Cebu City Sports Center, bocce and goalball at Bright Academy, and swimming at the same sports center.

The diverse venue assignments for these games highlight the extensive facilities available in Cebu and the broad community involvement in supporting national sporting events.