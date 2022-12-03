As part of the efforts to improve the country’s public bus transportation system, in line with the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications’ Strategic Plan 2025 under the Connected Smart Nation vision, the Bus Passenger Information System Pilot Project was launched yesterday morning. The project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan through the Smart City initiative programme with the support of the Japan-ASEAN Mutual Partnership under the ASEAN Smart Cities Network.

In attendance was Awang Haji Mohammad Nazri bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications. Speaking at the project’s launching ceremony, Awang Haji Mohammad Salihin bin Haji Aspar, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications said the project is implemented for a minimum of 4 months, starting this month, and involves 6 routes in the Brunei Muara District.

The ceremony continued with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Zenmov Incorporated and 5 bus companies namely ‘Syarikat Kerjasama Kenderaan dan Pengangkutan Mukim Pengkalan Batu Dengan Tanggungan Berhad’; PHLS Sendirian Berhad; ADBS Sendirian Berhad; ‘Syarikat Kerjasama Kampung Tanjong Nangka (SATENAGA) Dengan Tanggungan Berhad’; and ‘Koperasi Tasamul Mukim Lumapas Berhad.’

The function coincided with the launching of the Smart Mobility Operations Cloud, SMOC application which is available at Google PlayStore and Apple AppStore.

