Bukidnon guv highlights tourism, digital infra dev’t in SOPA

Bukidnon Governor Rogelio Neil Roque on Tuesday highlighted his administration's achievements in tourism and digital infrastructures during his State of the Province Address (SOPA). Roque said the province has regained lost momentum during the the pandemic and is now gathering resources for tourism groundwork and digital connection. "Here in Bukidnon we are strengthening the local tourism network and are reaching out to the private tourism industry to work," he said. While other existing tourism industries and events continue to thrive, Roque said it is important to "focus on highlighting our natural beauty, cultural heritage and unique experiences. To continue the path forward towards sustainable and eco-friendly tourism, especially when our airport is coming." In addition, Roque mentioned the various initiatives in the agriculture industry, noting that the province remains a top performer in producing crops like rice, corn, sugarcane, pineapple, and banana. Early this month, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who hails from the province, said the new domestic airport in Don Carlos is 60 percent complete. The airport is expected to be fully functional before 2025, he added. Zubiri, the main proponent for the creation of the Bukidnon airport, said he would also facilitate additional funding for the development of the domestic airport in Camiguin province.

Source: Philippines News Agency