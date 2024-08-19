BuCor partners with La Salle for PDL rehab, reformation

MANILA: The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Monday entered into an agreement with the De La Salle Santiago Zobel School (DLSZ) for the reformation and rehabilitation of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). The memorandum of agreement was signed by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. and DLSZ Senior Vice President Rafael Javier A. Reloza at the New Bilibid Prison Compound in Muntinlupa City, according to a news release. Under the MOA, DLZS faculty members, staff, and students will provide PDLs with social and civic services through social interactions, seminars, workshops, and training. 'This program will go a long way because it will inculcate values in life that it doesn't pay to commit a crime and involves spiritual values needed by our PDLs being battered by angels and demons while inside our corrections facilities,' Catapang said. He added that BuCor is looking forward to a more fruitful and encouraging partnership in the future with DLSZ. For his part, Reloza said the DLSZ is committ ed to uplifting the lives of children, youth, families, and especially those who are most in need, like the PDLs. The DLSZ Social Action Office has been engaged in a volunteer service program which seeks to assist communities and other institutions towards social development as an embodiment of the mission of their founder, St. John Baptist de La Salle, Reloza said. Source: Philippines News Agency

