Brunei’s Defence Diplomacy Strengthens Through International Cooperation

PENANJONG GARRISON, Brunei — In a statement during the 63rd anniversary celebration of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, His Majesty the Sultan emphasized the expansion of Brunei's defence diplomacy.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the RBAF has not only maintained its combat readiness but has also enhanced its international relations through defence collaborations. These efforts extend across ASEAN and include partnerships with armed forces from various countries around the world, fostering a network of global military cooperation.