Brunei Recorded 13.5 Percent Trade Growth In Sept

Brunei recorded 2,572.8 million Brunei dollars (1,919.1 million U.S. dollars) total trade for Sept last year, up 13.5 percent year-on-year.

The latest International Merchandise Trade Statistics, released yesterday, by the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, at the Ministry of Finance and Economy, showed that, Brunei’s exports grew 22.6 percent yearly to 1,612.2 million Brunei dollars, which was mainly due to the increase in mineral fuel exports.

Imports also increased slightly from 952.3 million Brunei dollars in Sept, 2021, to 960.6 million Brunei dollars in Sept, 2022.

The highest share of exports in Sept, 2022 went to Australia (22.2 percent), followed by Japan (19.1 percent), Singapore (14.1 percent) and China (12.6 percent), with mineral fuels as the largest export commodity.

The highest share of imports was from Malaysia (26.2 percent), followed by Saudi Arabia (15.1 percent) and the United Arab Emirates (15.0 percent). (1 Brunei dollar equals 0.75 U.S. dollars)

