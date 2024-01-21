Brunei Hosts Painting Technique Workshop at Energy Hub Dermaga

Brunei's capital witnessed a painting workshop on the morning of January 21st at the Brunei Energy Hub Dermaga. Organized by the Department of Museums, the event provided an opportunity for participants to learn about various painting techniques from local artists. The workshop focused particularly on 'Intuitive Abstract' painting methods.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the workshop aimed to improve the knowledge and drawing skills of young talents. It also served as a platform for experienced artists to share their expertise with the participants. In tandem with the workshop, the "Kehidupan Dalam Seni" Solo Exhibition by Dato Paduka Haji Haini bin Haji Hashim is underway at the Galeri Empat, Brunei Energy Hub Dermaga. The exhibition, which will run until January 31st, features over 150 paintings. It is open to the public on weekdays and Saturdays, with varying visiting hours, and remains closed on Fridays.