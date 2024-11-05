Brunei Hosts 48th Senior Officials’ Meeting for MABIMS Delegations.



Jerudong: Brunei Darussalam is currently hosting the 48th Senior Officials’ Meeting for this year’s Religious Ministers of the Islamic Councils of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Republic of Singapore, known as MABIMS. A welcoming dinner was organized on the night of November 4th at a hotel in Jerudong to greet the delegations from the member states.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Awang Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Head of the Brunei Darussalam Senior Officials’ Meeting, delivered welcoming remarks at the event. He expressed hope that the meeting would continue to strengthen and successfully implement the MABIMS Strategic Plan through the agendas set forth. The two-day meeting is scheduled to continue until November 6, 2024.