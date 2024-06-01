Brunei Enhances Haj Pilgrim Facilities in Arafah and Mina

Makkah - Preparations for enhancing facilities and services for Haj pilgrims in Arafah and Mina were the main agenda during a recent meeting in Makkah. Awang Haji Abdullah bin Haji Mohamad, the Haj Managing Director from Brunei Darussalam’s Haj Management Office, met with Dato Jamel bin Sulaiman Bondagji, Chairman of Syarikat Nozoly.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Mohammad Abdullah Lampung, Head of Maktab 112, also participated in the discussions. The facilities, including tents equipped with new mattresses featuring electronic massage devices, are nearly complete, with special emphasis on readiness in Mina. Medical services for the pilgrims will be coordinated with the Rawaf Mina Medical Company.