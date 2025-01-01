Brunei Darussalam Emerges as a Growing Cruise Destination



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The steady influx of international cruise ships in 2024 has underscored Brunei Darussalam’s burgeoning reputation as an appealing destination for cruise travelers. The country welcomed 11 cruise ships, bringing approximately 17,860 international visitors via sea travel, marking a slight increase from 17,379 visitors in the previous year.





According to Radio Television Brunei, this consistent performance highlights Brunei Darussalam’s potential as a tourist attraction, particularly for those interested in its historical landmarks. The Tourism Development Department anticipates maintaining this momentum with another 11 cruise ships expected to dock in the country this year. The growing interest from luxury cruise lines in docking at Brunei’s ports is indicative of the nation’s expanding tourism industry and its appeal within the global travel market.

