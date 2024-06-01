Brunei Agencies Extend Cybersecurity Collaboration

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei — Cyber Security Brunei (CSB) and Unified National Networks (UNN) have renewed their partnership for the second consecutive year to bolster cybersecurity awareness among citizens and businesses in Brunei Darussalam.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the collaboration focuses on educating the public and businesses about cybersecurity threats through social media campaigns and public events. This initiative aims to equip people with the necessary knowledge to identify and mitigate potential cyber threats, thereby reducing the risk of cyber attacks in the country’s evolving digital landscape.