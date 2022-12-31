The Blood Donation Centre, Department of Laboratory Services, Ministry of Health will be organising Blood Donation Campaigns.

The campaign will be held on Tuesday, 3rd January 2023, from 10 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon at First Floor, Mabohai Shopping Complex. A similar campaign will be organised on Saturday, 7th January 2023 at 10 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon. The campaign will takes place at Unicorp Brunei Sendirian Berhad Buillding, Beribi Industrial Park.

For further information contact:

Blood Donation Centre at 224 2424 extension 5745

Whatsapp: 877 5745 or 737 5745

E-mail: ‘bdcripas@gmail.com’

Instagram: @bloodbank_ripas

Facebook: ‘BloodBankRIPAS.Brunei’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei