Donations for Orphans

​50 selected orphans received donations in the form of school necessities during the Donation Ceremony of Didik Kasih Back to School for Orphans of RPN Panchor Mengkubau. The ceremony was held on 1st January afternoon, at Dato Mohd Yasin Primary School’s Hall, RPN Mentiri.

The donations were presented by Pengiran Haji Ismail bin Pengiran Haji Ibrahim, Acting Penghulu of Mukim Mentiri. Organised by Kumpulan Ikhwanul Mahabbah, the contributions are from residents within and outside the village as well as private companies and NGOs. Through the ceremony, it is hoped to be able to alleviate the burden for buying school necessities in addition to forming the attitude and giving alms practice.

Source: Radio Television Brunei